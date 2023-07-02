Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.57. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 55,402 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 12.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

