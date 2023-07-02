Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE remained flat at $11.45 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.
Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Clover Leaf Capital
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.
