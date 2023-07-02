Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE remained flat at $11.45 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Clover Leaf Capital

About Clover Leaf Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 516.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 515,319 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 332,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 232,390 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.