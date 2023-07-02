Coinmetro Token (XCM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $195.23 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $227.70 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.80 or 0.99998396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65497518 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $90.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

