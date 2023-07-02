Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 47.9% in June

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MITA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,643. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

