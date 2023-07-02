Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,950 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE USB opened at $33.04 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

