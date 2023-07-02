Community Bank N.A. Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

