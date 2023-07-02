Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

