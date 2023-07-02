Community Bank N.A. Sells 13,800 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.98 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

