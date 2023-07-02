Community Bank N.A. Sells 252 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average is $205.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

