Community Bank N.A. Sells 416 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

