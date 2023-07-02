Comparing Latch (LTCH) and Its Peers

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) is one of 4 public companies in the “Hardware” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Latch to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A Latch Competitors 2.61% 10.27% 4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latch and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latch $41.36 million -$166.32 million -0.87 Latch Competitors $2.70 billion $46.02 million 8.23

Analyst Ratings

Latch’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latch. Latch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latch and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 1 0 0 2.00 Latch Competitors 17 90 54 0 2.23

Latch presently has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 121.22%. As a group, “Hardware” companies have a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Hardware” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Latch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Hardware” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Latch has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latch’s peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Latch peers beat Latch on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications. The company also offers hardware devices that include M, C, and R series door-mounted access control products; Latch Intercom, which integrates into the Latch core access systems and allows audio and video calls for remote unlocking; Latch Camera, a dome camera; Latch Hub, a connectivity solution that enables smart access, smart home, and sensor devices at various buildings; and Latch Leak Detector, a solution to enable leak prevention, detection, and resolution for building owners and residents. In addition, it provides NFC unlock on Android that allows the user to unlock their door without even opening their phone; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; and LatchID, an identification system. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

