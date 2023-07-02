Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

