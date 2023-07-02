Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.