Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.