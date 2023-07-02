Compound (COMP) Price Up 75.5% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 75.5% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $66.34 or 0.00215761 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $513.91 million and $253.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,640 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,746,538.89565471 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.07196163 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $70,141,146.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.