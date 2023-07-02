Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 138,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after buying an additional 1,322,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after buying an additional 98,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.