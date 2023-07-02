Conflux (CFX) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $600.39 million and approximately $91.73 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,509.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00347982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.89 or 0.00897709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00538411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00064912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00157046 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,367,406 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,979,113,466.6724644 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19991241 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $133,239,025.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

