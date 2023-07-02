Contrasting Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arhaus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arhaus and Maisons du Monde’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus $1.23 billion 1.19 $136.63 million $1.10 9.48 Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Arhaus has higher revenue and earnings than Maisons du Monde.

This is a summary of current ratings for Arhaus and Maisons du Monde, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 6 0 2.86 Maisons du Monde 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arhaus presently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Maisons du Monde has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Maisons du Monde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maisons du Monde is more favorable than Arhaus.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and Maisons du Monde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus 12.02% 86.28% 17.33% Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arhaus beats Maisons du Monde on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. In addition, it offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

About Maisons du Monde

(Free Report)

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.