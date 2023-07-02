CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. 573,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.65 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 817,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

