Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 1,817 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

