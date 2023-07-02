Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.