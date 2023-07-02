Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 1,579 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPN opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

