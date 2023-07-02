Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 4,339 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Centene by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.