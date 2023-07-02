Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $502.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.21. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.