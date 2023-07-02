CPA Asset Management LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

