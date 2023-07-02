CPA Asset Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

