CPA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

