Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $52.44 million and $18.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

