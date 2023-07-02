Critical Analysis: Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) vs. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akoustis Technologies and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cambium Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 122.09%. Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.31%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $15.35 million 14.84 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -3.06 Cambium Networks $296.90 million 1.41 $20.20 million $0.92 16.54

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambium Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34% Cambium Networks 8.34% 18.04% 9.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Akoustis Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Cambium Networks

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used by businesses, governments, and service providers to build, expand, and upgrade broadband networks. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

