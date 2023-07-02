Critical Analysis: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.48% 2.39% Austin Gold N/A -7.87% -7.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $10.80 billion 2.75 $432.00 million $0.06 282.17 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -9.89

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Austin Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Austin Gold



Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

