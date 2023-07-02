Critical Analysis: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 3 1 0 0 1.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 441.24%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential downside of 32.42%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than QuantumScape.

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.14, indicating that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.23 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -8.15

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

