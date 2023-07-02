Critical Contrast: Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF) & Its Competitors

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Free Report) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oversea-Chinese Banking to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oversea-Chinese Banking lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oversea-Chinese Banking and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Oversea-Chinese Banking Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.31%. Given Oversea-Chinese Banking’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oversea-Chinese Banking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

12.5% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A 8.71 Oversea-Chinese Banking Competitors $470.80 billion $852.44 million 249.49

Oversea-Chinese Banking’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oversea-Chinese Banking. Oversea-Chinese Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A Oversea-Chinese Banking Competitors 33.73% 10.67% 0.94%

Summary

Oversea-Chinese Banking peers beat Oversea-Chinese Banking on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

