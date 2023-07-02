Critical Review: Adacel Technologies (AELTF) versus Its Competitors

Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Free Report) is one of 288 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Adacel Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adacel Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adacel Technologies N/A N/A N/A Adacel Technologies Competitors -40.43% -252.99% -8.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adacel Technologies N/A N/A -15.01 Adacel Technologies Competitors $423.37 million -$10.94 million 598.74

This table compares Adacel Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adacel Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Adacel Technologies. Adacel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adacel Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adacel Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Adacel Technologies Competitors 406 1565 3296 18 2.55

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Adacel Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adacel Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Adacel Technologies peers beat Adacel Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware. The Services segment includes development and support, and field technical services. The company also offers Aurora air traffic management (ATC) solution for providing oceanic, procedural, and mixed surveillance airspace control; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots. In addition, it provides REVAL virtual ATC tower system that delivers digital tower operational solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Port Melbourne, Australia.

