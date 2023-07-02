Critical Review: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 24.76% 13.53% 1.26% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.27 billion 1.86 $900.00 million $1.62 6.96 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 2.84 $2.28 billion $0.55 7.58

This table compares First Horizon and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. First Horizon pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Horizon and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 3 3 0 2.50 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 2 3 0 2.33

First Horizon currently has a consensus target price of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 69.70%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $100.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,304.08%. Given Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is more favorable than First Horizon.

Summary

First Horizon beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; and capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, and corporate and correspondent banking. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

