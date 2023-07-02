Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $7.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

