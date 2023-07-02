Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the May 31st total of 745,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) by 482.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also engages in commercializing technology for smart or dynamic glass, as well as designs and installs distributed antenna systems and builds the fiber optic infrastructure for charter communications. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.