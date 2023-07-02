Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown were worth $47,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

