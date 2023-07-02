CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

