CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CSX were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

