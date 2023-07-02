CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 43.6% in June

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 287,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,594. CVR Partners has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $852.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $10.43 dividend. This represents a $41.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

