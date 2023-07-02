DA Davidson Comments on City Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%.

City Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

CHCO opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. City has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,159,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of City by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.