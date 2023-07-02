Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

