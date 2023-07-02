Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 6.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.