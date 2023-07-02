Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.