Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

