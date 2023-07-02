Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.56 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 2.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

