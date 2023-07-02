Davis Rea LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

