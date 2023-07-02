Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $435.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.