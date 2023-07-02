Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 4.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

