Davis Rea LTD. Sells 17,130 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 54.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield by 126.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.2 %

BN stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

